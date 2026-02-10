Why is this Kansas City charter school seeing so much turnover?

About 60% of the teachers, principals, aides and other staff at KIPP Kansas City have left in the last year, describing a chaotic environment with frequent mishaps — shorted pay, canceled school trips and bus failures. Leaders say they're trying to reimagine the charter school, but not everyone is on board.

