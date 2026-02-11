A promising new strategy for affordable housing in Kansas

Habitat for Humanity of Kansas City is building entire neighborhoods of affordable housing in Kansas. The nonprofit is using a real estate tool known as a community land trust to ensure the homes remain affordable forever. Plus: The USDA's "Climate Hubs" have helped farmers adapt to a changing climate, but their funding may be in jeopardy.

The cost of housing in Kansas continues to rise, and many lower-income residents struggle to buy a home. But a new type of affordable housing aims to help fill that gap. As Dylan Lysen of the Kansas News Service reports, Habitat for Humanity of Kansas City is building entire neighborhoods with a tool that makes homes cheaper to purchase.

Farmers across the country continue to experience more extreme and unpredictable weather. The U.S. Department of Agriculture created “regional climate hubs” more than a decade ago to better understand how climate change affects agriculture and help farmers adapt. But as Harvest Public Media’s Rachel Cramer reports, the future of these hubs is uncertain.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Jacob Smollen and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.