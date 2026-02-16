© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Independence residents rush to stop a data center

By Brian Ellison,
Byron J. Love
Published February 16, 2026 at 4:00 AM CST
Independence, Missouri, officials are considering tax breaks for a massive AI data center, but many residents don’t even want it built in the first place. Plus: After almost a year of conflict, a private prison operator is finally playing nice with the city of Leavenworth to get a permit for an ICE detention facility.

A private prison company has moved one step closer to opening a planned 1,000-bed immigration detention center in Kansas, but with restrictions included by local government officials after hearing a raft of concerns from the public. Zane Iriwin of the Kansas News Service shares the details with Brian Ellison.

Officials are clearing the way for a massive artificial intelligence data center to be built in Independence. But as KCUR’s Savannah Hawley-Bates reports, local residents are racing the clock to try to stop it.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Brian Ellison. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Emily Younker.

Brian Ellison
As a host and contributor at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on Twitter @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
