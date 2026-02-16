Independence residents rush to stop a data center

Independence, Missouri, officials are considering tax breaks for a massive AI data center, but many residents don’t even want it built in the first place. Plus: After almost a year of conflict, a private prison operator is finally playing nice with the city of Leavenworth to get a permit for an ICE detention facility.

A private prison company has moved one step closer to opening a planned 1,000-bed immigration detention center in Kansas, but with restrictions included by local government officials after hearing a raft of concerns from the public. Zane Iriwin of the Kansas News Service shares the details with Brian Ellison.

Officials are clearing the way for a massive artificial intelligence data center to be built in Independence. But as KCUR’s Savannah Hawley-Bates reports, local residents are racing the clock to try to stop it.

