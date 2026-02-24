Should Kansas City get a say when KCPD pays to settle lawsuits?

The Kansas City Police Department paid nearly $11 million to settle lawsuits over police misconduct and wrongful deaths during this fiscal year. As Kansas City faces budget issues and World Cup security demands, some city leaders want to exert more control over these growing legal costs.

Up To Date host Steve Kraske spoke with KCUR investigative reporter Peggy Lowe about the public concern over the Kansas City Police Department's finances, and how budget pressures may affect services.

