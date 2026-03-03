Kansas City rolls back energy efficiency rules for buildings

Kansas City Council voted to relax some controversial portions of its energy code that builders said made it harder to build affordable housing — or anything. Over the past few years, the city has seen a drop in new home construction compared to surrounding cities and suburbs, but the standards aren't the only reason.

KCUR's Nomin Ujiyediin spoke with The Beacon's workforce and economic impact reporter Thomas White about the impact of the energy efficiency standards, and why the city is changing its mind.

