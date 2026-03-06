Kansas City invented the crime of jaywalking — and then repealed it

Kansas City was one of many U.S. cities with laws against jaywalking until advocates realized that police were mostly handing out tickets to Black men. Here's how Kansas City repealed its ban and reclaimed the right to jaywalk.

Kansas City helped start a trend by becoming the first major city in the U.S. to repeal its ban on jaywalking. It was a full-circle moment because Kansas City had also been the first city to restrict jaywalking — and was the birthplace of the word itself. From A People’s History of Kansas City, Mackenzie Martin reports.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.