Electricity costs are rising fast in Missouri. Is there a fix?

Electricity prices are increasing and are now the fastest driver of inflation. Plus: Some lawmakers want to break up Missouri’s electric monopolies, but it's unclear if that could lower monthly bills.

Since 2021, electricity prices nationwide have increased nearly 40%. In Missouri, families below the poverty line spend nearly a quarter of their income on those utility costs. As KBIA’s Jana Rose Schleis reports, these rising costs have become political, and experts say the power to respond lies with state lawmakers.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Emily Younker.