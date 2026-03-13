Why these Kansas students walked out of school to protest ICE

Kansas lawmakers are considering restricting student protests after high schoolers organized walkouts across the state in protest of immigration enforcement. We’ll hear from three students about their experience. Plus: We'll go inside the Greenhouse Print Space, a Kansas City studio keeping hundreds of years of printmaking technology alive.

Earlier this year, students at several high schools across Kansas organized walkouts protesting Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Now, state lawmakers are looking to restrict student protests during the school day. KMUW’s Daniel Caudill spoke with three students — Beronika Jurado, Gabby Delaney and Ellie Swindle — at Derby High School near Wichita who participated in a walkout, and asked them to talk about their experience.

A creative space hidden in the historic West Bottoms houses hundreds of years of printing technology, and hosts classes and clubs where Kansas City artists and hobbyists can create new art. KCUR’s Julie Denesha takes us inside.

