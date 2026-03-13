© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
An illustration showing the Kansas City skyline with the words "Kansas City Today"
Kansas City Today

Why these Kansas students walked out of school to protest ICE

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published March 13, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
An illustration showing the Kansas City skyline with the words "Kansas City Today"

Kansas lawmakers are considering restricting student protests after high schoolers organized walkouts across the state in protest of immigration enforcement. We’ll hear from three students about their experience. Plus: We'll go inside the Greenhouse Print Space, a Kansas City studio keeping hundreds of years of printmaking technology alive.

Earlier this year, students at several high schools across Kansas organized walkouts protesting Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Now, state lawmakers are looking to restrict student protests during the school day. KMUW’s Daniel Caudill spoke with three students — Beronika Jurado, Gabby Delaney and Ellie Swindle — at Derby High School near Wichita who participated in a walkout, and asked them to talk about their experience.

A creative space hidden in the historic West Bottoms houses hundreds of years of printing technology, and hosts classes and clubs where Kansas City artists and hobbyists can create new art. KCUR’s Julie Denesha takes us inside.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Emily Younker.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Tags
Kansas City Today Kansas Legislaturehigh schoolprotestsFirst AmendmentWichitaArts & CultureArtmediacreativityWest Bottoms
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
We're in this together, Kansas City
KCUR is here for Kansas City, because Kansas City is here for KCUR.

Your support makes KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling that connects our community. You can make sure the future of local journalism is strong.
Defend KCUR