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Kansas City Today

Kansas lawmakers are using AI with no guardrails

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Jacob Smollen
Published March 19, 2026 at 3:00 AM CDT
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An illustration showing the Kansas City skyline with the words "Kansas City Today"

For many people, artificial intelligence and chatbots have become a part of daily life. That includes some Kansas lawmakers, who are using chatbots to help keep track of bills or gather information in a fast-paced legislative session — since they have no guidelines for responsible use of AI.

Lately, it feels impossible to scroll through social media or get customer service help online without running into artificial intelligence. And in some states, AI is even being used in the legislative process. Zane Irwin of the Kansas News Service reports on how lawmakers in the Sunflower State are using chatbots.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Jacob Smollen and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.

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Kansas City Today artificial intelligenceKansas LegislatureLawKansas News Servicepolitics
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Jacob Smollen
Jacob Smollen is the 2025-2026 intern for KCUR Studios. Email him at jsmollen@kcur.org.
See stories by Jacob Smollen
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