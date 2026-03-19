Kansas lawmakers are using AI with no guardrails

For many people, artificial intelligence and chatbots have become a part of daily life. That includes some Kansas lawmakers, who are using chatbots to help keep track of bills or gather information in a fast-paced legislative session — since they have no guidelines for responsible use of AI.

Lately, it feels impossible to scroll through social media or get customer service help online without running into artificial intelligence. And in some states, AI is even being used in the legislative process. Zane Irwin of the Kansas News Service reports on how lawmakers in the Sunflower State are using chatbots.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Jacob Smollen and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.