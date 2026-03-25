Data centers are a big factor in the Independence elections

Independence, Missouri, residents will vote on April 7 for their next mayor and to fill two at-large city council seats. Recent debates over tax incentives for a massive data center could factor into the races.

KCUR's Savannah Hawley-Bates walks Nomin Ujiyediin through the background of the candidates and their positions on the billions in tax breaks given to Nebius, the company behind the data center in eastern Independence.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Jacob Smollen and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Emily Younker.