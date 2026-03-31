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Kansas City Today

What voters should know about the Hickman Mills school bond

By Peggy Lowe,
Byron J. Love
Published March 31, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
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The Hickman Mills School District is trying to help fill its budget shortfall by asking voters to approve a $20 million bond and free up more money for operating expenses like teacher pay, staff benefits and more.

The stakes are high for the Hickman Mills School District in the April 7 election as it faces a multi-million-dollar budget deficit, and a full state audit of its finances. KCUR education reporter Jodi Fortino sat down with host Zane Irwin to tell us more about how voters will be asked to approve a general obligation bond for building debt and maintenance needs.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Peggy Lowe. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Emily Younker.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

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Peggy Lowe
As KCUR’s public safety and justice reporter, I put the people affected by the criminal justice system front and center, so you can learn about different perspectives through empathetic, contextual and informative reporting. My investigative work shines a light on often secretive processes, countering official narratives and exposing injustices. Email me at lowep@kcur.org.
See stories by Peggy Lowe
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
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