What voters should know about the Hickman Mills school bond

The Hickman Mills School District is trying to help fill its budget shortfall by asking voters to approve a $20 million bond and free up more money for operating expenses like teacher pay, staff benefits and more.

The stakes are high for the Hickman Mills School District in the April 7 election as it faces a multi-million-dollar budget deficit, and a full state audit of its finances. KCUR education reporter Jodi Fortino sat down with host Zane Irwin to tell us more about how voters will be asked to approve a general obligation bond for building debt and maintenance needs.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Peggy Lowe. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Emily Younker.