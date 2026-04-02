No seriously, Kansas City's budget is really interesting

Kansas City recently passed a $2.6 billion spending plan that keeps expenses relatively flat. But, some departments like police are still seeing growth, despite some opposition. We'll break down the city's spending and why you should care about it.

Kansas City has passed its budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins May 1. It includes more money for police and transit, but overall spending will remain mostly flat because of a projected budget deficit. KCUR’s local government reporter, Savannah Hawley-Bates, spoke to news editor Emily Younker about this.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Peggy Lowe. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Emily Younker.