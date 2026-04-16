Trump criticized over foreign farm worker policy

The Trump administration is trying to ease a farm worker shortage in part by cutting mandatory wages for foreign guest workers. But both immigration hardliners and labor advocates are pushing back. Plus: More urban schools in Missouri are finding value in teaching their students about the farming process.

Most people tending America’s farm fields were born elsewhere. Yet farmers are having a harder time finding employees after the immigration crackdown. The Trump Administration is trying to help by lowering wages for foreign guest workers. But Harvest Public Media contributor Frank Morris reports that changes to the H-2A visa program for such workers are drawing fire from groups across the political spectrum.

Agriculture employment grew 10% nationwide between 2010 and 2024, according to USDA data. The uptick means potential jobs for people who grew up far from traditional agriculture. Harvest Public Media contributor Katie Grawitch reports that Chapters of FFA — once called Future Farmers of America — are becoming more common in urban schools.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Jacob Smollen and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.