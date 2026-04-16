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Kansas City Today

Trump criticized over foreign farm worker policy

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Jacob Smollen
Published April 16, 2026 at 3:00 AM CDT
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An illustration showing the Kansas City skyline with the words "Kansas City Today"

The Trump administration is trying to ease a farm worker shortage in part by cutting mandatory wages for foreign guest workers. But both immigration hardliners and labor advocates are pushing back. Plus: More urban schools in Missouri are finding value in teaching their students about the farming process.

Most people tending America’s farm fields were born elsewhere. Yet farmers are having a harder time finding employees after the immigration crackdown. The Trump Administration is trying to help by lowering wages for foreign guest workers. But Harvest Public Media contributor Frank Morris reports that changes to the H-2A visa program for such workers are drawing fire from groups across the political spectrum.

Agriculture employment grew 10% nationwide between 2010 and 2024, according to USDA data. The uptick means potential jobs for people who grew up far from traditional agriculture. Harvest Public Media contributor Katie Grawitch reports that Chapters of FFA — once called Future Farmers of America — are becoming more common in urban schools.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Jacob Smollen and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Tags
Kansas City Today farm workersH-2A programfarmingagricultural laborU.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)education
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Jacob Smollen
Jacob Smollen is the 2025-2026 intern for KCUR Studios. Email him at jsmollen@kcur.org.
See stories by Jacob Smollen
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