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Kansas City Today

Jackson County Executive Phil LeVota on running for office and the Royals

By Brian Ellison,
Byron J. Love
Published April 27, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
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An illustration showing the Kansas City skyline with the words "Kansas City Today"

Interim Jackson County Executive Phil LeVota spoke with KCUR's Up To Date on Friday about why he jumped into this year's election for a full term, despite repeatedly promising not to. Then, hours later, LeVota announced he would drop out.

Six months ago, Phil LeVota was appointed Jackson County Executive on an interim basis after the recall of Frank White Jr. LeVota promised he wouldn’t seek a full term for the office, but then last month he filed for election after all.

LeVota joined Steve Kraske on KCUR's Up To Date to talk about his reasoning behind running, the new task force that he assembled to address the future of the stadium complex after the Royals and Chiefs leave, and what's happening with property tax assessments.

Just hours after this interview was recorded, LeVota announced he would end his reelection bid.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Brian Ellison. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Tags
Kansas City Today Jackson CountyPaul LeVotaTruman Sports ComplexKansas City RoyalsElections
Brian Ellison
As a host and senior news analyst at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on socials @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
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Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
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