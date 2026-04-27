Jackson County Executive Phil LeVota on running for office and the Royals

Interim Jackson County Executive Phil LeVota spoke with KCUR's Up To Date on Friday about why he jumped into this year's election for a full term, despite repeatedly promising not to. Then, hours later, LeVota announced he would drop out.

Six months ago, Phil LeVota was appointed Jackson County Executive on an interim basis after the recall of Frank White Jr. LeVota promised he wouldn’t seek a full term for the office, but then last month he filed for election after all.

LeVota joined Steve Kraske on KCUR's Up To Date to talk about his reasoning behind running, the new task force that he assembled to address the future of the stadium complex after the Royals and Chiefs leave, and what's happening with property tax assessments.

Just hours after this interview was recorded, LeVota announced he would end his reelection bid.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Brian Ellison. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.