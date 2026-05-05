Gardner residents stopped a data center plan. Then another came

Residents of a rural Johnson County community are confronting a new data center proposal from San Francisco-based Beale Infrastructure, just weeks after they blocked a similar proposal.

KCUR's Steve Kraske spoke with Taylor O’Connor, reporter at The Kansas City Star, about what she learned from residents in the area.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.