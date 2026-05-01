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Up To Date

Rural Johnson County residents face new data center proposal weeks after stopping first

By Steve Kraske,
Ellen Beshuk
Published May 1, 2026 at 3:00 PM CDT
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Exterior daytime image of a white sign stuck in the ground. It has a large red circle with a slash over the words "No Data Center." A highway can be seen in background where some cars are moving away.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
A sign stuck at the intersection of Little Blue Parkway and R.D. Mize Road on Feb. 12, 2026 protests the data center being built a few miles down the road

Residents of Gardner, Kansas, are confronting a new data center proposal from Beale Infrastructure just weeks after a similar proposal was withdrawn. Members of the community are concerned about the impact on their environment, utilities, and noise levels.

Residents of Gardner, Kansas, in rural Johnson County are facing the proposal of another data center just weeks after blocking one a few miles down the road.

The new project, proposed by Beale Infrastructure, would have a 16-building campus spanning more than 300 acres, according to The Kansas City Star reporter Taylor O’Conner. The cost of the project and who would use it remains unknown.

"The immediate reaction from Gardener residents was concern,” O’Conner told KCUR’s Up to Date. “They have a lot of questions. Primarily, they're worried about environmental impacts, noise impacts, and the impact of having large industrial activity near their communities.”

The Johnson County community opposed the rezoning and construction of a previous data center over concerns about air-quality, noise pollution and the large demand for water and power.

This data center, Beale estimated, would use 15,000 to 20,000 gallons of water per day and would create about 50 permanent, full-time jobs with salaries over $75,000.

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Up To Date data centersGardner, KansasJohnson County, KansasRural developmentutilitiesTalk ShowPodcast
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Ellen Beshuk
Ellen Beshuk is the 2025-2026 intern for Up To Date. Email her at ebeshuk@kcur.org
See stories by Ellen Beshuk
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