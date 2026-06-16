Food for Peace under fire

A federal program under fire from the Trump Administration has bought and shipped American grain to the world’s hungry for seven decades. Hear why the fight to save Food for Peace raises a fundamental question about the focus of U.S. international food aid.

U.S. international food aid programs have been through the wringer in the second Trump Administration. One of those programs, Food for Peace, lost funding and then was revived under the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The latest version of the Farm Bill would permanently place Food for Peace at the USDA. But as Harvest Public Media’s Frank Morris reports, some don’t think the agency is the right place for an international humanitarian aid program.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Seth Jahraus, Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.