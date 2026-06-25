Missourians are stepping up to monitor data centers

Across the country, data centers have attracted controversy for everything from overuse of utilities to tax breaks. Now, some Missourians are trying to track down those details through public records requests, appearances at public meetings and other grassroots efforts.

Companies such as Amazon and Google are looking for land to build new data centers in Missouri. As KBIA’s Finnegan Belleau reports, it’s not always easy for the public to figure out when and how new developments are being planned in their communities.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.