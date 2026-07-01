Kansas U.S. Senate candidate Christy Davis

It's a crowded primary race for Democrats hoping to take on incumbent Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall. Democrat Christy Davis spoke on KCUR's Up to Date about why she's running and how her experience working for the USDA sets her apart.

A fifth-generation Kansan based in the Flint Hills, Davis believes her experience in a federal leadership role is what distinguishes her candidacy. As U.S. Senator, Davis says she'd work to reel back harmful policies put in place by the Trump administration. Davis spoke with Brian Ellison on Up To Date about her campaign.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Seth Jahraus and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.