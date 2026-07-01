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Kansas City Today

Kansas U.S. Senate candidate Christy Davis

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Seth Jahraus
Published July 1, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
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An illustration showing the Kansas City skyline with the words "Kansas City Today"

It's a crowded primary race for Democrats hoping to take on incumbent Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall. Democrat Christy Davis spoke on KCUR's Up to Date about why she's running and how her experience working for the USDA sets her apart.

A fifth-generation Kansan based in the Flint Hills, Davis believes her experience in a federal leadership role is what distinguishes her candidacy. As U.S. Senator, Davis says she'd work to reel back harmful policies put in place by the Trump administration. Davis spoke with Brian Ellison on Up To Date about her campaign.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Seth Jahraus and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Tags
Kansas City Today U.S. SenateprimariesKansas DemocratsElectionsKansas elections 2026Roger MarshallUp to Date
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Seth Jahraus
Seth Jahraus is the 2026 summer intern for KCUR Studios. Email him at seth.jahraus@kcur.org.
See stories by Seth Jahraus
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