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Up To Date

Democrat Christy Davis says USDA leadership role prepared her to challenge Kansas Sen. Marshall

By Brian Ellison,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published June 19, 2026 at 5:10 AM CDT
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Christy Davis is one of eleven Democratic candidates running in the Kansas primary election for U.S. Senate. The primary winner will challenge Republican incumbent Sen. Roger Marshall.
Christy Davis
Christy Davis is one of eleven Democratic candidates running in the Kansas primary election for U.S. Senate. The primary winner will challenge Republican incumbent Sen. Roger Marshall.

Eleven candidates are running as Democrats in the August 4 primary for U.S. Senate in Kansas. Christy Davis, a candidate from Cottonwood Falls, said that number shows Sen. Roger Marshall’s failure to represent Kansans. Davis is touting her experience as the only candidate who served in a federal leadership role.

Christy Davis is one of 11 Democrats running in the August 4 primary for U.S. Senate in Kansas, hoping to advance to the general election to challenge incumbent Republican Sen. Roger Marshall.

A fifth-generation Kansan living in Cottonwood Falls, Davis is a former Kansas Director for the U.S. Department of Agricultural Rural Development, appointed by the Biden administration. She said the job experience sets her apart from other candidates and prepares her for a position in Congress.

“I'm the only candidate in this race who has served in a leadership role at the federal level, representing Kansans and fighting for Kansans,” Davis said. “And I'm the only one who has experience cleaning up the messes of Donald J. Trump.”

KCUR's Up To Date is reaching out to all the U.S. Senate candidates in Kansas ahead of the election. The state hasn’t elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate since 1932.

Davis criticized Marshall for being absent in his role, and said the crowded primary race is an indication of “Marshall’s failure to properly represent Kansans.”

“This race isn't about me, it's about Kansans,” Davis said. “Affordability is huge for Kansans and for folks across the country, regardless of party affiliation or geography. Two other huge issues that affect Kansans every day, and that they feel strongly about, are education and healthcare.”

Davis said she supports universal healthcare, imposing penalties on insurance companies who make money while Americans lose coverage, backs Medicaid expansion, and argues insurance claims should be reviewed by qualified medical professionals in a timely manner.

“It's not a question of whether we can afford it, it's really a question of whether we can afford to go without healthcare,” Davis said.

Agriculture is the number one economic driver for the state, and Davis said any U.S. Senate candidate needs to be well versed in the industry.

“Ag isn't just a talking point in Kansas. It is really important to have someone who fights for the programs that keep our food supply secure,” Davis said.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastKansasU.S. SenateElectionsPrimaryprimariesDemocratsKansas DemocratsRoger MarshallKansas elections 2026
Brian Ellison
As a host and senior news analyst at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on socials @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
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Elizabeth Ruiz
When you listen to Up To Date, I want you to understand decisions being made in the city, feel inspired by community members, and empathize with people who've had different experiences. As an Up To Date producer, I connect you to the news through conversations with community members and elected officials. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
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