Kansas City created the Bomb Pop. You're welcome, America

If you go to any ice cream truck or swimming pool snack bar, you’ll likely find the red, white and blue Bomb Pop. The famous treat was invented in Kansas City in 1955. But when the popsicle first came out during the Cold War, some parents didn’t like the idea of selling a frozen weapon of war to children.

The red, white and blue Bomb Pop popsicle is everywhere during the summertime. It's become the ultimate icon of nostalgic Americana. And it was created right here in Kansas City. From the podcast A People’s History of Kansas City, Mackenzie Martin reports.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.