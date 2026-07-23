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Kansas City Today

How most of the Midwest is attracting new residents

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Seth Jahraus
Published July 23, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
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An illustration showing the Kansas City skyline with the words "Kansas City Today"

Experts say affordable housing and a lower cost of living are driving people back into the Midwest. Plus: Many farmers are worried whether they'll see a profit this year thanks to high supply costs.

After losing thousands of residents to other parts of the country in the early 2020s, the Midwest is finally seeing gains in so-called domestic migrants. But the Midwest Newsroom’s Holly Edgell reports the numbers are modest and not all states are attracting newcomers from other regions.

The majority of U.S. corn and soybean fields are in good condition this summer. But as Harvest Public Media's Hope Kirwan reports, the widespread economic stress is drawing some comparisons to the farm crisis of the 1980s.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Seth Jahraus and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.

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Tags
Kansas City Today Housingeconomyaffordable housingKansas CityagriculturefarmingFarm economyHarvest Public MediaMidwest Newsroom
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Seth Jahraus
Seth Jahraus is the 2026 summer intern for KCUR Studios. Email him at seth.jahraus@kcur.org.
See stories by Seth Jahraus
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