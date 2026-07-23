How most of the Midwest is attracting new residents

Experts say affordable housing and a lower cost of living are driving people back into the Midwest. Plus: Many farmers are worried whether they'll see a profit this year thanks to high supply costs.

After losing thousands of residents to other parts of the country in the early 2020s, the Midwest is finally seeing gains in so-called domestic migrants. But the Midwest Newsroom’s Holly Edgell reports the numbers are modest and not all states are attracting newcomers from other regions.

The majority of U.S. corn and soybean fields are in good condition this summer. But as Harvest Public Media's Hope Kirwan reports, the widespread economic stress is drawing some comparisons to the farm crisis of the 1980s.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Seth Jahraus and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.