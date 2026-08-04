It's primary election day, Kansas City!

Today, Missourians will decide the fate of a proposed constitutional amendment that gives lawmakers the ability to expand sales and use taxes in order to eliminate the state income tax.

While proponents of the measure believe it would create growth for Missouri, opponents say it will increase the cost of living in the state. Sarah Kellogg reports for St. Louis Public Radio.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Seth Jahraus and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.