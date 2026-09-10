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Kansas City Today

High prices are squeezing farmers and people on fixed incomes

By Frank Morris,
Suzanne Hogan
Published September 10, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
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An illustration showing the Kansas City skyline with the words "Kansas City Today"

Harvests for Kansas and Missouri's major crops are starting just as the fuel farmers need to reap is shooting up in price. Plus, older Americans on fixed incomes are hit especially hard when food costs spike.

Diesel prices have spiked just in time for corn and soybean harvests. Farmers need the fuel to bring in the crops, and many were already hurting, but KCUR's Frank Morris reports there are factors offsetting this latest setback.

And inflation in food prices can hit even harder for people in their 60s and older as they also juggle fixed incomes, health problems and changes in federal law. Harvest Public Media Nicole Grundmeier reports that the age group is a “forgotten population” when it comes to food insecurity.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Frank Morris. It is produced by Suzanne Hogan and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Tags
Kansas City Today fuelInflationFarm economyagricultureMidwest NewsroomHarvest Public Mediaenvironmentsenior citizensFood benefitsMidwestfood insecurity
Frank Morris
I’ve been at KCUR almost 30 years, working partly for NPR and splitting my time between local and national reporting. I work to bring extra attention to people in the Midwest, my home state of Kansas and of course Kansas City. What I love about this job is having a license to talk to interesting people and then crafting radio stories around their voices. It’s a big responsibility to uphold the truth of those stories while condensing them for lots of other people listening to the radio, and I take it seriously. Email me at frank@kcur.org.
See stories by Frank Morris
Suzanne Hogan
As managing podcast producer for KCUR Studios and a host of A People’s History of Kansas City, I want to feed your curious mind, offer historical context so you understand why things are the way they are, and introduce you to the people working to make a difference behind the scenes. Reach me at hogansm@kcur.org.
See stories by Suzanne Hogan
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