High prices are squeezing farmers and people on fixed incomes

Harvests for Kansas and Missouri's major crops are starting just as the fuel farmers need to reap is shooting up in price. Plus, older Americans on fixed incomes are hit especially hard when food costs spike.

Diesel prices have spiked just in time for corn and soybean harvests. Farmers need the fuel to bring in the crops, and many were already hurting, but KCUR's Frank Morris reports there are factors offsetting this latest setback.

And inflation in food prices can hit even harder for people in their 60s and older as they also juggle fixed incomes, health problems and changes in federal law. Harvest Public Media Nicole Grundmeier reports that the age group is a “forgotten population” when it comes to food insecurity.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Frank Morris. It is produced by Suzanne Hogan and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.