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Kansas City Today

What the Flock?

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published September 25, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
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An illustration showing the Kansas City skyline with the words "Kansas City Today"

Flock Safety cameras have sparked bipartisan uproar with many worried that the cameras, which scan license plates, infringe on privacy. Misuse of the cameras and their data has been documented across Missouri, Kansas, Iowa and Nebraska. Also, more farmers are fixing up their decades-old equipment rather than buying new.

Flock Safety cameras have become one of the most discussed and controversial technologies over the past few months. As St. Louis Public Radio’s Chad Davis reports for the Midwest Newsroom, the automatic license plate readers have gotten pushback from both parties across the Midwest.

Farming is expensive. And this year, it‘s gotten even pricier with the rising cost of fertilizer and fuel. Equipment prices have also reached historic highs. Harvest Public Media's Emma George-Griffin reports many farmers are now choosing to fix their old tractors and combines instead of buying new.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Lisa Rodriguez and Emily Younker.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Tags
Kansas City Today Flock law enforcementprivacyfarm workersfarmingRural Economy
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
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