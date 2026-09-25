What the Flock?

Flock Safety cameras have sparked bipartisan uproar with many worried that the cameras, which scan license plates, infringe on privacy. Misuse of the cameras and their data has been documented across Missouri, Kansas, Iowa and Nebraska. Also, more farmers are fixing up their decades-old equipment rather than buying new.

Flock Safety cameras have become one of the most discussed and controversial technologies over the past few months. As St. Louis Public Radio’s Chad Davis reports for the Midwest Newsroom, the automatic license plate readers have gotten pushback from both parties across the Midwest.

Farming is expensive. And this year, it‘s gotten even pricier with the rising cost of fertilizer and fuel. Equipment prices have also reached historic highs. Harvest Public Media's Emma George-Griffin reports many farmers are now choosing to fix their old tractors and combines instead of buying new.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Lisa Rodriguez and Emily Younker.