Behind the Kansas constitutional amendment vote this November

A proposed amendment to the Kansas constitution would specify that only U.S. citizens may vote in elections. But the problem, according to opponents, is that non-citizens are already prohibited from voting.

Kansans will vote on Nov. 3 whether to rephrase the constitution’s requirements for participating in elections to clarify "only" a person who is a citizen of the United States is eligible to vote. Steve Kraske spoke with state Rep. Pat Proctor, a Republican from Leavenworth County who's running for Secretary of State, and Davis Hammet, president of Loud Light Civic Action, who testified against the amendment.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Brian Ellison. It is produced by Byron Love, Adelyn Mui and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Gabe Rosenberg and Emily Younker.