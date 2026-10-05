© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
An illustration showing the Kansas City skyline with the words "Kansas City Today"
Kansas City Today

Behind the Kansas constitutional amendment vote this November

By Brian Ellison,
Byron J. LoveAdelyn Mui
Published October 5, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
An illustration showing the Kansas City skyline with the words "Kansas City Today"

A proposed amendment to the Kansas constitution would specify that only U.S. citizens may vote in elections. But the problem, according to opponents, is that non-citizens are already prohibited from voting.

Kansans will vote on Nov. 3 whether to rephrase the constitution’s requirements for participating in elections to clarify "only" a person who is a citizen of the United States is eligible to vote. Steve Kraske spoke with state Rep. Pat Proctor, a Republican from Leavenworth County who's running for Secretary of State, and Davis Hammet, president of Loud Light Civic Action, who testified against the amendment.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Brian Ellison. It is produced by Byron Love, Adelyn Mui and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Gabe Rosenberg and Emily Younker.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Tags
Kansas City Today Kansas LegislaturevotersElectionscitizenshipvoting
Brian Ellison
As a host and senior news analyst at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on socials @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
See stories by Brian Ellison
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
Adelyn Mui
See stories by Adelyn Mui
We're in this together, Kansas City
KCUR is here for Kansas City, because Kansas City is here for KCUR.

Your support makes KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling that connects our community. You can make sure the future of local journalism is strong.
Defend KCUR