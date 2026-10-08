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Kansas City Today

Why Midwest electricity bills are rising

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Adelyn Mui
Published October 8, 2026 at 3:00 AM CDT
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An illustration showing the Kansas City skyline with the words "Kansas City Today"

Midwestern ratepayers have seen utility bills rise in recent years, as growing demand puts pressure on an aging electric grid. Also, as large data centers pop up around the country, a Missouri scientist is raising concerns about an often-overlooked form of pollution: noise.

Utilities across the Midwest have requested billions of dollars in rate hikes as households and large companies use more energy. But new demand, including from data centers, could also bring investment that helps modernize the electric grid and offset costs for customers. The Midwest Newsroom’s Holly Edgell reports on what’s driving higher bills and what could help keep them affordable.

Data centers have brought environmental concerns to communities across the country, but the low-frequency hum they produce can travel farther than typical city noise. St. Louis Public Radio’s Kate Grumke reports on why data center noise is different and the potential impact on people living nearby.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Adelyn Mui and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Gabe Rosenberg and Emily Younker.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

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Kansas City Today utilitiesdata centersenergyelectricitypollutionenvironment
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Adelyn Mui
See stories by Adelyn Mui
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