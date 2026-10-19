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Kansas City Today

Where Marshall and Hamilton stand on Kansas issues

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published October 19, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
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An illustration showing the Kansas City skyline with the words "Kansas City Today"

The U.S. Senate race in Kansas has attracted national attention. But where do Republican incumbent Sen. Roger Marshall and Democratic nominee Adam Hamilton stand on affordability, healthcare, the war in Iran and other issues that matter to Kansan? Plus: Missouri produces the third-most beef cattle in the country but the spike in diesel prices has been hitting farmers hard.

It’s a tighter race than usual for the U.S. Senate in Kansas, with both major parties pouring in lots of resources and a flurry of political advertising — President Donald Trump is even planning a trip to the Wichita area Monday to support Marshall’s reelection bid. But where do the candidates stand on issues that matter to Kansans? Kansas News Service editor Stephen Koranda and political reporter Grace Hills get into it.

Missouri produces the third-most beef cattle in the country, and it also grows a lot of corn and soybeans. That diversity has been a buffer against bad years but diesel prices have soared in recent weeks, and those prices touch all those farming sectors. KBIA's Tanner O'Neal Riley reports Missouri farmers could still take steps to ease the blow, but many aren't.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Emily Younker and Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Tags
Kansas City Today Kansas SenateKansas LegislatureRoger MarshallAdam HamiltonElectionsfarm workersFarm economygasoline prices
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
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