Where Marshall and Hamilton stand on Kansas issues

The U.S. Senate race in Kansas has attracted national attention. But where do Republican incumbent Sen. Roger Marshall and Democratic nominee Adam Hamilton stand on affordability, healthcare, the war in Iran and other issues that matter to Kansan? Plus: Missouri produces the third-most beef cattle in the country but the spike in diesel prices has been hitting farmers hard.

It’s a tighter race than usual for the U.S. Senate in Kansas, with both major parties pouring in lots of resources and a flurry of political advertising — President Donald Trump is even planning a trip to the Wichita area Monday to support Marshall’s reelection bid. But where do the candidates stand on issues that matter to Kansans? Kansas News Service editor Stephen Koranda and political reporter Grace Hills get into it.

Missouri produces the third-most beef cattle in the country, and it also grows a lot of corn and soybeans. That diversity has been a buffer against bad years but diesel prices have soared in recent weeks, and those prices touch all those farming sectors. KBIA's Tanner O'Neal Riley reports Missouri farmers could still take steps to ease the blow, but many aren't.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Emily Younker and Gabe Rosenberg.