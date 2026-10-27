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Kansas City Today

This Missouri Senate race is a key target for Democrats

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Adelyn Mui
Published October 27, 2026 at 3:00 AM CDT
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An illustration showing the Kansas City skyline with the words "Kansas City Today"

Missouri House Speaker Jon Patterson and Democratic state Rep. Keri Ingle are competing for a closely watched state Senate seat representing Lee's Summit and Blue Springs. The race could determine whether Republicans maintain their supermajority in the Missouri Senate.

Missouri's 8th Senate District has become increasingly competitive as the Kansas City suburbs shift politically. The two candidates have raised millions of dollars and differ on major issues, including public education funding and private school vouchers. KCUR's Nomin Ujiyediin speaks with the Missouri Independent's Annelise Hanshaw about what's at stake in the race, where the candidates stand and why it's drawing so much attention.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Adelyn Mui and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Gabe Rosenberg and Emily Younker.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

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Kansas City Today Missouri SenateJon PattersonMissouri elections 2026Missouri governmentMissouri
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Adelyn Mui
Adelyn Mui is the 2026-2027 KCUR Studios intern. Email her at amui@kcur.org.
See stories by Adelyn Mui
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