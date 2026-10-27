This Missouri Senate race is a key target for Democrats

Missouri House Speaker Jon Patterson and Democratic state Rep. Keri Ingle are competing for a closely watched state Senate seat representing Lee's Summit and Blue Springs. The race could determine whether Republicans maintain their supermajority in the Missouri Senate.

Missouri's 8th Senate District has become increasingly competitive as the Kansas City suburbs shift politically. The two candidates have raised millions of dollars and differ on major issues, including public education funding and private school vouchers. KCUR's Nomin Ujiyediin speaks with the Missouri Independent's Annelise Hanshaw about what's at stake in the race, where the candidates stand and why it's drawing so much attention.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Adelyn Mui and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Gabe Rosenberg and Emily Younker.