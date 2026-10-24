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Up To Date

Missouri Senate candidate Keri Ingle says she'll prioritize funding for public education, Medicaid

By Halle Jackson,
Steve Kraske
Published October 24, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
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A woman sits inside a radio studio. She is sitting down and talking at a microphone.
Carlos Moreno
Rep. Keri Ingle, from Lee's Summit, talks on KCUR's Up To Date on Oct. 23, 2026, about her candidacy for a Senate seat in Missouri.

Keri Ingle, who has represented in the Missouri House since 2019, is running against outgoing Missouri House Speaker Jon Patterson to represent Lee’s Summit, Blue Springs and other cities in eastern Jackson County in the state Senate. Democrats are targeting the seat in hopes of breaking the chamber’s Republican supermajority.

In an election year that many analysts are predicting will be strong for Democrats across the country, party leaders in Missouri are hoping to cash in, too.

Earlier this year, an analysis from Ballotpedia identified the state as “highly exposed” to breaking its long-running Republican supermajorities in the Missouri General Assembly.

Senate District 8, which includes much of Blue Springs, Lee’s Summit and other cities in eastern Jackson County, is one of the seats Democrats are targeting in their effort to break the supermajority. The seat is currently held by Republican Sen. Mike Cierpiot.

Outgoing Republican Speaker of the House Jon Patterson and Democratic Rep. Keri Ingle, who was elected to the Missouri House in 2018, are running in a competitive race to succeed him.

If elected, Ingle said she’d prioritize funding public education. Missouri faces a tough financial future. Budget deficits are expected, and Patterson told St. Louis Public Radio’s “Politically Speaking” he expected cuts from almost every area of the budget.

“Public education is a cornerstone of the American dream. It is something that every child should have access to, it’s what we pay for as taxpayers, it is their tools to rise out of poverty, to rise above, to achieve their goals in life,” Ingle told KCUR’s Up To Date.

She’d also center support for Medicaid funding, which is likely to see federal funding cuts as a result of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, and vowed to uphold Missourians’ votes.

Ingle would likely represent a politically “purple” district if elected. She promised to collaborate across the political spectrum and wouldn’t hesitate to vote against her party if her constituents supported it.

Ingle said she listens harder to people who disagree with her.

“One of the problems with politics now is that we are so siloed,” Ingle said. “We are in bubbles where we only hear you know people that agree with us, and we don't grow from that. We don't grow from that experience, and it's part of the reason why politics has become what it is, which is not working for the people. And so I think it's incredibly important to listen to people that you disagree with, and don't listen in order to respond. Listen to understand where they're coming from.”

  • Rep. Keri Ingle, D-Lee’s Summit
Tags
Up To Date PodcastMissouriMissouri legislatureMissouri SenateBlue SpringsLee's SummitschoolsMedicaidMissouri elections 2026
Halle Jackson
In an era defined by the unprecedented, one thing remains certain: Kansas Citians’ passion for their hometown. As an Up To Date producer, I construct daily conversations to keep our city connected. My work analyzes big challenges and celebrates achievements to help you see your town in a new way. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
See stories by Halle Jackson
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
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