Hamilton flips Kansas U.S. Senate seat, Missouri rejects abortion ban

Rev. Adam Hamilton has become the first Democrat in nearly a century to win a U.S. Senate seat in Kansas. Meanwhile, Missouri voters rejected proposals to ban abortions and cement a gerrymandered congressional map. We'll run down all the biggest election results from both states.

KCUR's Nomin Ujiyediin speaks with Brian Ellison about the election results — although some remain too close to call.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Adelyn Moi, and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Madeline Fox.