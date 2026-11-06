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Kansas City Today

Waiting for Medicaid waivers

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published November 6, 2026 at 4:00 AM CST
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An illustration showing the Kansas City skyline with the words "Kansas City Today"

Across the Midwest, thousands of children and adults with disabilities are waiting for Medicaid waivers to help pay for their care at home. Also, U.S. farmers are looking for more drought-resistant crops. Sorghum could be the answer.

Thousands of people with disabilities in Kansas are waiting for Medicaid waivers to help them stay at home and still pay for care. Missouri doesn’t have a waitlist, but people still wait months for services. We'll hear from Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga of the Midwest Newsroom about what it’s like to navigate the waiver process.

It’s an uphill climb for any ingredient to find a place in the grocery store. Shelf space is limited, consumers can be set in their ways. But thanks to a drier climate, a sturdy cereal may have a chance to break into American diets. Harvest Public Media’s Michael Marks has that story.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios. It was edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Emily Younker and Madeline Fox.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Tags
Kansas City Today MedicaiddisabilitiesHealthhealth policyMidwest NewsroomFarm economyfarmingHarvest Public Media
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
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