Across the Midwest, thousands of children and adults with disabilities are waiting for Medicaid waivers to help pay for their care at home. Also, U.S. farmers are looking for more drought-resistant crops. Sorghum could be the answer.

Thousands of people with disabilities in Kansas are waiting for Medicaid waivers to help them stay at home and still pay for care. Missouri doesn’t have a waitlist, but people still wait months for services. We'll hear from Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga of the Midwest Newsroom about what it’s like to navigate the waiver process.

It’s an uphill climb for any ingredient to find a place in the grocery store. Shelf space is limited, consumers can be set in their ways. But thanks to a drier climate, a sturdy cereal may have a chance to break into American diets. Harvest Public Media’s Michael Marks has that story.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios. It was edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Emily Younker and Madeline Fox.