The Mayor’s Christmas tree is a time-honored tradition in Kansas City, but how did it start? Hear the history behind an annual holiday celebration. Plus: Even under new owners, a Christmas tree farm in Kansas continues bringing joy to families.

The Mayor's Christmas tree will light up Crown Center starting tonight. This beloved Kansas City tradition began not as a towering spectacle, but as a simple act of charity. Learn more from KCUR's Adelyn Mui.

Some Christmas tree farms disappear over the years because owners want to retire or because their land is worth more developed. But Pinestead Grove Farm, in Louisburg, Kansas, has a renewed life growing and selling trees for the holiday season thanks to new owners who are committed to keeping the tradition alive. KCUR's Savannah Hawley-Bates reports.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios. It was edited by Emily Younker and Gabe Rosenberg.