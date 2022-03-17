Tuesday Tunes: Brian Kennedy and Broderick Jones

Brian Kennedy is an American songwriter, record producer, composer and musician from Kansas City, Missouri.

Kennedy is best known for his work on "Disturbia", recorded by Rihanna and "Forever" released by Chris Brown. He earned a Grammy Award in 2009 for his contribution to Jennifer Hudson's self-titled debut album, which took home honors as Best R&B Album. The song "If This Isn't Love" garnered an ASCAP win for him as well.

Broderick Jones - Bipolar Weather (Official Video)

Broderick Jones of Olathe, Kansas already has 35 million streams of his music but a win on NBC's "American Song Contest" could gain him a whole lot more.

Described as being "known for his smooth vocals and gravitating stage performances," all Broderick has to do is make it through three rounds of competition. Performing against 55 other contestants Broderick will need the country to vote his original composition as the best to win.