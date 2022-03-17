© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

Tuesday Tunes: Brian Kennedy and Broderick Jones

Published March 17, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Broderick Jones.jpg
Ethan Miller
/
Courtesy of Broderick Jones
Artist and song writer Broderick Jones will representing Kansas in NBC's 'American Song Contest' hosted by Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson.

One is a Grammy-winning producer and the other has been selected to represent Kansas on NBC's 'American Song Contest.'

Brian Kennedy is an American songwriter, record producer, composer and musician from Kansas City, Missouri.

Kennedy is best known for his work on "Disturbia", recorded by Rihanna and "Forever" released by Chris Brown. He earned a Grammy Award in 2009 for his contribution to Jennifer Hudson's self-titled debut album, which took home honors as Best R&B Album. The song "If This Isn't Love" garnered an ASCAP win for him as well.

Broderick Jones - Bipolar Weather (Official Video)

Broderick Jones of Olathe, Kansas already has 35 million streams of his music but a win on NBC's "American Song Contest" could gain him a whole lot more.

Described as being "known for his smooth vocals and gravitating stage performances," all Broderick has to do is make it through three rounds of competition. Performing against 55 other contestants Broderick will need the country to vote his original composition as the best to win.

Tags

Up To Date PodcastLocal musicpop culturehip-hop/rapArts & Culture
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Reginald David
Reginald David is an assistant producer with Up To Date. You can reach him at reginalddavid@kcur.org.
See stories by Reginald David
Related Content