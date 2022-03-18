As technology rapidly evolves, how teachers can ready students for the future
A new book looks at the question: 'How should educators prepare today's students for a world that is yet to be made?'
The trend of technology advancing at a seemingly exponential rate is showing no signs of stopping. It is possible that today's children are learning in a world that will become vastly technologically different by the time they start their working life.
In "Learning for Uncertainty: Teaching Students How to Thrive in a Rapidly Evolving World", co-authors Yong Zhao and Bill McDiarmid examine our schools that remain stuck in an antiquated education paradigm that isn't preparing students for the future .
"I look at education, we haven't changed for the rapidly changing world," says Zhao, who adds that with this book, he and McDiarmid are trying to call for a massive change in "what we learn and how we learn."
- Yong Zhao, foundation distinguished professor of education at the University of Kansas, professor of educational leadership at the Melbourne Graduate School of Education in Australia
- G. Williamson McDiarmid, former dean and alumni distinguished professor emeritus at the University of North Carolina, distinguished chair of education at East China Normal University in Shanghai, China