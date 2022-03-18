As technology rapidly evolves, how teachers can ready students for the future

The trend of technology advancing at a seemingly exponential rate is showing no signs of stopping. It is possible that today's children are learning in a world that will become vastly technologically different by the time they start their working life.

In "Learning for Uncertainty: Teaching Students How to Thrive in a Rapidly Evolving World", co-authors Yong Zhao and Bill McDiarmid examine our schools that remain stuck in an antiquated education paradigm that isn't preparing students for the future .

"I look at education, we haven't changed for the rapidly changing world," says Zhao, who adds that with this book, he and McDiarmid are trying to call for a massive change in "what we learn and how we learn."

