Up To Date

On Trans Visibility Day, Midwest musicians share how gender influences their work

Published March 31, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT
SquareFloraviolet.jpg
Loralei Kretsinger
Loralei Kretsinger (above) who goes by the stage name Floraviolet, wants Trans Visibility Day to be "a celebration of trans voices . . . not just for like social issues and human rights, but all sorts of different fields and mediums."

Transgender artists from Kansas and Missouri are visible in bluegrass, electronica and performative genres.

Transgender people can face unique challenges, insecurities and setback related to their identity. International Transgender Visibility Day recognizes and honors the challenges of living authentically, and the contributions of transgender people in society.

Three Kansas City artists shared why living visibly is important for oneself and for those exploring their identity. The artists explained how music has helped them find and express themselves.

"Music is a huge reason that I figured out who I was," Ahafia Jurkiewicz-Miles said. "Music, and theater for that matter, really allows you to play in a space of gender nonconformity that I think a lot of other things don't allow you to, you can be anything when you're playing a piece, you can be anyone in any role.

Up To Date PodcastLGBTQtransgenderMusicKansas City
