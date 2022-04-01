© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
If hybrid work is set to become the new norm, Kansas City's downtown needs to adapt

Published April 1, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT
kansas_city_skyline_reflection_in_loews_convention_center_hotel_julie_denesha.jpg
File photo by Julie Denesha
/
KCUR 89.3FM

The COVID-19 pandemic sent everybody but essential employees to work from home. Now some office workers want to continue that model or have a hybrid work schedule leaving empty office spaces.

Offices make up three-quarters of the real estate in downtowns like Kansas City, and the transition to hybrid work has some downtowns around the country struggling. Across the U.S., the pandemic has left city centers cratered and abandoned.

Now as we try to return to normalcy the push by some employers to get people back into offices is clashing with workers who’ve embraced remote work as the new normal. Despite being credited to the pandemic, Tracy Hadden Loh, fellow at the Center for Transformative Placemaking at the Brookings Institute believes we were already heading in that direction.

According to Loh, "Hybrid work and fully remote work were both trends that were growing even prior to the pandemic and what COVID-19 did was really just kind of supercharged that trend and also spread it beyond early adopters."

Loh also says whether people want to come back to work or not varies depending on different factors like who you are, where you live, where you are in your life and to what kind of office your looking to return. With COVID-19 hurting so many people and places, downtowns must think both boldly and inclusively.

To help, employers can provide for workers some of the homelike features that have preserved productivity and supported resilience over the past two years like comfort, furniture, dress code, care, food and personalization.

The bottom line is that workers want to get out of their homes, but they absolutely do not want to return to the old office.

Tracy Hadden Loh notes, "There has been things that home has provided for us the past two years that has helped us get through this and if those things are valuable and useful and support productivity then we should think about how to incorporate them in the workplace."

Up To Date PodcastCoronavirusdowntowndevelopmentworkemployment
Danie Alexander
As senior producer of Up To Date, I want our listeners to hear familiar and new voices that shine light on the issues and challenges facing the myriad communities KCUR serves, and to expose our audiences to the wonderful and the creative in the Kansas City area. Just as important to me is an obligation to mentor the next generation of producers to ensure that the important conversations continue. Reach me at alexanderdk@kcur.org.
See stories by Danie Alexander
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s associate producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Reginald David
Reginald David is an assistant producer with Up To Date. You can reach him at reginalddavid@kcur.org.
See stories by Reginald David
