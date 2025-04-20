KC Soundcheck: Sandbox Percussion

KC Soundcheck is KCUR's spotlight for Kansas City musicians on the rise, as heard on Up To Date. Who should we interview next? Send us a text at 816-601-4777.

When musical quartet Sandbox Percussion headed into NPR's headquarters to record their recently-released Tiny Desk Concert, they brought a vibraphone and drum, but also ceramic bowls, metal pipes from the hardware store and wine glasses to play.

The Brooklyn-based group also serves on faculty and as an ensemble-in-residence at the UMKC Conservatory. Their work is mesmerizing, both rhythmic and melodic — exemplifying the versatility of contemporary percussion.

Victor Caccese, one of the quartet, says the use of nontraditional instruments such as wine glasses and wooden planks is a result of the fact that percussion-only repertoire is still developing.

"I think it allows us to really just be free, you know, and to think of new and interesting sounds, way to combine those sounds that you would have never thought of before," he told KCUR's Up To Date. "Because there really isn't much tradition yet, we're sort of building the tradition now. So when we get to do that, the world is our oyster."

Sandbox Percussion was a finalist for the 2022 Pulitzer Prize for music, performing the piece "Seven Pillars" by Andy Akiho. Their most recent album, "Cerrone: Don't Look Down," came out in February.

