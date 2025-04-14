KC Soundcheck: Fritz Hutchison

KC Soundcheck is KCUR's spotlight for Kansas City musicians on the rise, as heard on Up To Date. Who should we interview next? Send us a text at 816-601-4777.

When Fritz Hutchison got a drum set at 12 years old, he was hooked.

As a kid who was into extreme sports and wanted to be a stunt man, Hutchison says drums offered a release.

"I just wanted the extreme kind of adrenaline experience. And the drums are loud and aggressive, and you have to, like, keep playing them endlessly," Hutchison said. "You have to physically engage with every moment of music that is happening. And I think that I just, like, responded to that level of engagement, and also just it being very loud and aggressive sounding."

Hutchison now plays the drums and sings vocals for the Kansas City country band Fritz and Sons, but country hasn't always been his jam.

The multi-instrumental singer-songwriter said his background studying jazz as a drummer provided a theoretical understanding of music.

"If you enter the world of jazz as a young person, it is like, it's a room with many doors," he said.

Hutchison also plays piano, guitar, bass and other instruments, and makes music under his own name as well. It's given him the opportunity to play with multiple bands across multiple genres in Kansas City.

"I like to play all the time, and I have a real hunger for the world of music and what it has to offer," Hutchison said.

