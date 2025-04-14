© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

KC Soundcheck: Fritz Hutchison

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published April 14, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
Fritz Hutchison has played many different instruments and many different genres. Most recently, you might find him behind the drums and singing vocals with his country band Fritz and Sons.
Fritz Hutchison, leader of the band Fritz and Sons, knows his way around the Kansas City music scene. The multi-instrumental singer-songwriter said his "hunger" for music led him to be versatile.

KC Soundcheck is KCUR's spotlight for Kansas City musicians on the rise, as heard on Up To Date. Who should we interview next? Send us a text at 816-601-4777.

When Fritz Hutchison got a drum set at 12 years old, he was hooked.

As a kid who was into extreme sports and wanted to be a stunt man, Hutchison says drums offered a release.

"I just wanted the extreme kind of adrenaline experience. And the drums are loud and aggressive, and you have to, like, keep playing them endlessly," Hutchison said. "You have to physically engage with every moment of music that is happening. And I think that I just, like, responded to that level of engagement, and also just it being very loud and aggressive sounding."

Hutchison now plays the drums and sings vocals for the Kansas City country band Fritz and Sons, but country hasn't always been his jam.

The multi-instrumental singer-songwriter said his background studying jazz as a drummer provided a theoretical understanding of music.

"If you enter the world of jazz as a young person, it is like, it's a room with many doors," he said.

Hutchison also plays piano, guitar, bass and other instruments, and makes music under his own name as well. It's given him the opportunity to play with multiple bands across multiple genres in Kansas City.

"I like to play all the time, and I have a real hunger for the world of music and what it has to offer," Hutchison said.

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Ruiz
When you listen to Up To Date, I want you to understand decisions being made in the city, feel inspired by community members, and empathize with people who've had different experiences. As an Up To Date producer, I connect you to the news through conversations with community members and elected officials. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
