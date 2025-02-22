Food recs: Kansas City's favorite Black-owned restaurants

Kansas City’s Black-owned culinary scene is as diverse as it is robust, and it’s growing. Last year, The Kansas City Defender hosted the first ever Black Feast Week highlighting Black-owned restaurants across the metro.

“It’s very vibrant now,” says Carlton Logan, who runs the popular Facebook page Kansas City Eats . “Traditionally, we're thinking of soul food, and even some of the Southern foods, but we're now seeing more African cuisine from different parts of Africa.”

One of Logan’s favorite Black-owned restaurants is African Dream Cuisine , located in Lenexa Public Market, which serves Cameroonian fare. Logan strongly recommends the Puff-Puff, a deep-fried dough that’s a popular street food in many West African countries.

“They’re very addictive. They sneak up on you,” Logan explains. “You think, ‘I’m just gonna eat this one,’ and then you eat two, and then next thing you eat six of them. That’s why you want to order the bag.”

Tiffany Watts, who writes the Dish & Drink KC column in The Pitch, enjoys stopping by Ruby Jean’s Juicery on Troost Ave. for a healthy pick-me-up.

“I love their Pink Zing, I also love a lot of their food items,” she says. “They’re just one of my favorites.”

Logan, Watts and Natasha Bailey, head chef at Thelma’s Kitchen , spoke with KCUR’s Up To Date about their picks for the best Black-owned restaurants in the metro. Plus, find selections submitted by KCUR readers and listeners.

Carlton Logan:

Niecie’s Restaurant , owned by chef and singer Denise Ward, is celebrating 40 years of business this year. It is one of the few remaining Black-owned restaurants serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Some of the popular items are chicken and waffles, oxtails, chitterlings, pig ear sandwiches, and salmon croquettes.

M & M Bakery and Deli opened shortly after the end of WWII. Holocaust survivor Bronia Roslawowski and her husband Mendel sold it to employee Dorothy Williams and her husband Pat in 1984. While the E. 31st Street restaurant has become famous for the Hook ‘Em Up sandwich, the bakery is known for the cookies, small individual cheesecakes and fried cinnamon rolls.

PeachTree Cafeteria , located on Eastwood Trafficway, was opened in June 1996 by James & Vera Willis. While the buffet line features many classic soul food staples, diners can also find neckbones and sweet potato cornbread.

African Dream Cuisine is owned by couple Neba Ngwa and Stella Musongong, who brought their native Cameroon dishes to Lenexa Public Market over five years ago. They've moved to a plate concept with a protein and three sides. I like chicken and smoked brisket. The potatoes and cabbage are also delicious.



Wing Lovers USA on E. 12th Street is different. They've been at it for a couple of decades through catered events and a previous restaurant business. In addition to sauced and dry rubbed wings, they also serve fried shrimp, fish and loaded French fries.



Chixen Kansas City opened on Troost Ave. in 2020 and is a burger spot that uses only chicken instead of beef, which is ground in-house. The Jerk Chili and Cornbread Waffle are delicious as well.



Swift's Cajun Cuisine was opened last summer at 34th and Main by Rich and Sheila Swift. In addition to some classic Cajun dishes, Chef Rich has developed a fried rice recipe that is built on garlic and five different peppers. They also sell their Cadillac Sauce, a garlic butter combination, by the bottle.

Niecie's Restaurant Niecie's Restaurant serves homemade food based on family recipes.

Tiffany Watts:

Orange by Devoured on 31st Street is shaking up Kansas City’s pizza scene with its bold, unique pies and unapologetic flavors. Founded by Jhy Coulter, this Black-owned pizzeria started as a pandemic pop-up and has evolved into a go-to destination for pizza and tapas that are anything but ordinary.

District Biskuits in North Kansas City elevates Southern comfort with indulgent biscuit sandwiches like "The Wonder" and "The Charlie Hustle," plus mac and cheese, loaded fries, and more. Their newest concept, Howlin' Fowls, cranks up the spice with Nashville-style hot chicken tenders, fiery mac and cheese, and bold, flavor-packed sandwiches.

Kin Seltzer is making history as America’s first Black-owned hard seltzer company, proudly crafted in Kansas City. With crisp, refreshing flavors and bold innovation, it’s shaking up the beverage industry and setting a new standard for hard seltzers.

Ruby Jean’s Juicery isn’t just about juice — it’s about a lifestyle. Named after the owner’s grandmother, this wellness hub is on a mission to make healthy living deliciously accessible, serving up vibrant smoothies, cold-pressed juices, and nourishing meals that fuel both body and soul.

TC’s Fully Loaded doesn’t do anything halfway. Every bite is an explosion of flavor. This new Kansas City staple, located in Rosedale, takes comfort food to the next level, serving up stacked, saucy, and unapologetically indulgent dishes that demand attention.

The Wings Cafe on Broadway Boulevard isn’t just another chicken wing joint — it’s a flavor laboratory where crispy, juicy perfection meets next-level sauces and seasonings. This spot is a must-visit for wing lovers seeking an experience that’s equal parts bold, creative and downright addictive.

Channa Steinmetz Chicken biscuit sandwiches from District Biskuits in North Kansas City.

Natasha Bailey:

Good Karma Coffee , opened in midtown by Brian Roberts of The Black Pantry , is Kansas City’s newest Black-owned coffee shop. The coffee is delicious and inventive, and up for the challenge of being the new kid on the block in a coffee-rich city. Housemade syrups and a focus on local ingredients make this coffee shop one to watch.

Teeshia’s Sandwiches and Scoops in Raytown is known for its amazing salmon club, seasoned to perfection topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato and chipotle aioli. I suggest you get this sandwich anytime you think about eating salmon. Ending my meal with a pecan sundae was the cherry on top.

Krab Kingz Seafood is the place to go when you get the taste for seafood. You can count on it being hot, fresh and well seasoned. I get the #1 Krab and Shrimp platter with Cajun butter and a side of honey garlic butter. The rich buttery crab and umami flavors make this dish unforgettable.

Gigi’s Vegan Cafe and Wellness is a trailblazer in the health space, and a true icon in the raw foods community. Gigi's kale chips have been a staple in local grocery stores for years, but now the cafe offers so many treats that are not only delicious, but also healing.

Frosty Frogs Water Ice is a water ice and candy store that started as a pop-up in 2021 and has since moved into a storefront in Independence Mall. Frosty Frogs is currently closed for the season, but still available for caterings, pop-ups and events. Lemon-lime and peach water ice are my go-to flavors.

Sauced. is tucked in a courtyard between two buildings in the Crossroads, and is the place to go when you need a big ol’ smashed burger and some seasoned fries. A classic smash burger with sauteed onions, lettuce, tomato and dijon aioli. If burgers are not your thing, no problem! Grab that Cajun buttermilk fried chicken sandwich.

Equal Minded Cafe , owned by Dontavious Young, has taken the cafe and event space on Troost and turned it into a neighborhood hub and place where the community can come together. They serve one of the best chai teas in town, and this February I’ve enjoyed the Black History Month specials.

Yogurtini has locations all across the metro and has been a part of my lexicon for many years. Consistently good with so many options to choose from. My go-to order is country vanilla yogurt or cold brew gelato topped with mini m&m’s, andes mints or maraschino cherries and oreo dust.

Taylor Wilmore / Startland News Coffee and drinks from Good Karma.

Listener recommendations:

