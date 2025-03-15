Food recs: The best restaurants in Kansas City's Northland

Northland residents know they have it good when it comes to the culinary scene.

And yet, foodies can often overlook this section of the metro, which includes Clay and Platte counties north of the Missouri River, says Katie Currid, editor in chief of Northland City Lifestyle magazine.

“I think the Northland is kind of forgotten a lot in the Kansas City food scene,” she told KCUR’s Up To Date. “But we have great restaurants. Some are hidden gems, some are really wonderful fine dining establishments.”

Northlander and all-around creative consultant Grace Pritchett says the genuine warmth and hospitality extended by restaurateurs in her neighborhood can’t be replicated.

“You come across more and more people who are just thrilled to have you in their restaurant, thrilled to have you at their table, and experiencing the food that comes straight from their kitchen and straight from their families,” says Pritchett.

The deli enthusiast recommends The Italian Sausage Company for a satisfying sandwich and specialty groceries.

“It really is a one-stop shop,” Pritchett explains. “But my favorite thing about it is that you can order an Italian deli sandwich, and you can get it on an entire loaf of bread, if you so choose.”

Pritchett and Currid were joined by Carlton Logan, co-administrator Facebook’s Kansas City Eats page, to offer their picks for the Northland’s best restaurants. Plus, find selections submitted by KCUR readers and listeners.

Grace Pritchett:



The Italian Sausage Co. , tucked away in north Gladstone, is a haven for anyone craving an authentic Italian deli experience. From crispy arancini to sandwiches piled high with meats and cheeses, every bite feels like a little taste of Italy made just for you. My go-to is the #3.

Tasty Thai is perched off the highway in Platte Woods and glows like a beacon for anyone craving flavorful Thai cuisine. Alongside its sister restaurant, Big Bowl Pho , this spot delivers curries, soups, and a Yum Nua salad that always hits the mark. I strongly suggest venturing into the house specialties, Gra Praw Nua or Rama Chicken.

Carne Diem , in Briarcliff, is a food lover’s dream packed with meats, produce, unique pantry finds and ready-to-eat meals. Grab some freshly made pasta and soup, check out the seasonal produce and treat yourself to a house-baked cookie or a fancy chocolate bar on the way out.

Rainbow Restaurant , hidden in a Barry Road strip mall, is a comfort food gold mine specializing in classic Chinese-American dishes. Whether you’re craving fried wontons or the Walnut Shrimp, Rainbow delivers big, bold flavors in a welcoming space.

KC Sushi delivers some of the freshest, most skillfully prepared sushi north of the river — maybe even the best in town. Their menu includes hibachi classics, but I come here for the sushi, where every bite is handled with precision. I suggest the House Sashimi Platter, paired with a Steve Roll or two.

Prima Facie Bistro and Market , new to downtown Parkville, is the cozy bistro spot your date nights need. With an ever-evolving menu that leans into European influences, you’ll find stand-out hits like the Acorn Squash Gnocchi, Bistro Steak, and Crème Brulee. The market side offers European-style breakfasts, artisanal coffee, and a selection of seasonal sandwiches and salads during the day.

Jalapeño Tacos KC shines with bold, street-style authenticity and a no-frills approach. This Platte Woods taco haven offers smoky carne asada, fiery chorizo and melt-in-your-mouth pork belly. Pair your tacos with an agua fresca and an order of pupusas, and don’t skip the fresh salsa bar before you dig in.

Kate’s Kitchen , in Gladstone, offers a menu straight out of a diner lover’s dreams. Serving stacks of pancakes to overstuffed omelets, this spot nails breakfast classics with heart and soul — and the lunch menu is just as inviting. I can’t stop ordering the Cinnamon Roll French Toast Platter.

Katie Currid:



In-A-Tub tacos are steeped in Kansas City history and originated through the blending of Mexican and Italian immigrants in the area. (Eater has a fascinating deep dive on the “ Kansas City taco .”) Still, food snobs scoff at these deep-fried tacos, coated in orange powdered cheese, which have become a cult favorite.

Queen Sweets is my go-to for Mediterranean cuisine and, like many great restaurants of the Northland, it’s tucked away in an unassuming strip mall. Go for the hummus, stay for the baklava.

O’Malley’s 1842 Pub is great for vibes, though their bar food hits the spot after a few pints. This Irish antebellum bar in Weston, on the outskirts of the Northland, features not one but two underground bars. Find Irish music there most weekends of the rollicking and more relaxed, bard-like varieties.

Osteria Bianchi is new to the Northland scene, and the married couple that runs it has a wealth of culinary knowledge from their years in New York and Las Vegas restaurants and hotels. They serve modern Italian cuisine and are a versatile visit for a delicious lunch or a fancier date night.

Helen’s JAD Bar & Grill is the epitome of a dive bar — fitting because the “JAD” in their name stands for “just another dive.” My favorites include the Diver’s Delux pizza, fried goat cheese dip, and their burgers and fries.

Price-Rite Market & Deli , or “The Little Store,” is the ultimate hidden gem of the Northland: a small deli operating in a convenience store near Line Creek. Order a sandwich, check their daily specials or grab a slice of pizza. You won’t be disappointed by anything in this no-frills shop.

Dari-B Drive-In is a seasonal walk-up ice cream counter near historic downtown Excelsior Springs — and it’s not summer until I’ve had Dari-B! It’s a very retro spot you don’t find much anymore, with everyone standing around waiting to order ice cream and then sitting in the parking lot to enjoy it.

Carlton Logan:



Burek and Cake is a Bosian bakery owned by Fatima Hodzic , and what she creates each day in a very small space is amazing. In addition to traditional baklava, I tried the tulumba, a churro-like dessert, and a cookie, both soaked in a sweet syrup. The bureks are light pastries filled with potatoes, cheese or meat.

Tay’s Burger Shack , on Armour Road, is one of those places where you can go and be dressed any kind of way, and you'll see any kind of person there. It’s a small little shack with creaky wood floors and the best smashburgers, hand-cut fries and chili dogs.

Pizza Tascio is the place if you want a New York-style slice you can fold to eat. The first location was in St. Joseph and their Northland location came second. The pies are very simple in flavor, more reminiscent of New York or Rome.

Piropos is a wonderful Argentinian restaurant in Briarcliff. I love the empanadas, the calamari and bacon wrapped scallops. Plus, the view of the Kansas City downtown skyline is spectacular.

Hawg Jaw Que & Brew uses cherry wood to smoke its meats, and the restaurant has a barbecue joint feel to it. The Hawg Trough platter is a great way to try several options: brisket, burnt ends, pulled pork, ham, turkey, smoked sausage, two ribs and a small side.

BC Bistro has something for everyone. There’s a wide selection of appetizers, salads, sandwiches, and entrees, so it’s a perfect spot for picky eaters. The BC Burger, which comes with an egg and jalapaños, is spicy and messy.

Scott’s Kitchen moves beyond traditional barbecue. Near the airport, it’s one of the few barbecue joints serving breakfast. They also serve delicious tacos, burritos and bowls. Be brave and try the Alabama white BBQ wings!

Listener recommendations:

