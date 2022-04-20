Sonia Nazario believes the U.S. can have humane immigration

Journalist Sonia Nazario had already been awarded a Pulitzer Prize as part of the L.A. Times team coverage of the 1994 Los Angeles earthquake when she decided to follow the trail a Honduran teen took to America to find his mother.

The series of stories detailing "Enrique's Journey" earned Nazario her second Pulitzer for feature writing in 2003. The series would go on to become a bestselling book of the same name.

Nazario has continued to cover immigration as an opinion writer for The New York Times. She also works on recruiting attorneys to provide pro bono representation to unaccompanied minors seeking asylum in the U.S.

"Today, still, more than half of these kids go before a judge with no legal representation," says Nazario, who points out these children are facing a government lawyer as well. "In the United States of America, a child should not be asked to do this."