Start tackling financial literacy at home and at an early age

Children today are growing up seeing “money” as a plastic card used to buy things. For others, it’s holding up a smart phone and using a digital wallet. Regardless of the method, teaching financial literacy young allows children to be better prepared to avoid debt and bankruptcy in the future.

Jamie Bosse is a lead financial planner with Aspyre Wealth Partners. She is also the author of a series of children’s books on money concepts including “Milton the Money Savvy Pup Makes Saving a Habit".

Bosse points out another benefit to being financially literate, a happier, more stress-free life.

"When it comes to money, being able to manage it well is really a part of a healthy lifestyle and the earlier you engrain that behavior, the better it sticks."

