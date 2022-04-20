© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Start tackling financial literacy at home and at an early age

Published April 20, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT
According to a T. Rowe Price study, 62% of parents are reluctant to discuss finances with their children.

April is Financial Literacy Month and you might want to mark the occasion by talking with your children about money.

Children today are growing up seeing “money” as a plastic card used to buy things. For others, it’s holding up a smart phone and using a digital wallet. Regardless of the method, teaching financial literacy young allows children to be better prepared to avoid debt and bankruptcy in the future.

Jamie Bosse is a lead financial planner with Aspyre Wealth Partners. She is also the author of a series of children’s books on money concepts including “Milton the Money Savvy Pup Makes Saving a Habit".

Bosse points out another benefit to being financially literate, a happier, more stress-free life.

"When it comes to money, being able to manage it well is really a part of a healthy lifestyle and the earlier you engrain that behavior, the better it sticks."

