What made ordinary Harry S. Truman such an extraordinary president

Jeffrey Frank thought it was time for another biography of the 33rd president of the United States. As he saw it, our understanding of history changes with time, and there was new material on Truman and his presidency that Frank traveled the world to study.

Frank attributes Truman's accomplishments to his political instincts and his ability to choose good advisors and then listen to them.

As for the experience of digging into Truman's time in office, Frank confesses, "I thought I knew Truman, but I realized I had a lot to learn."



