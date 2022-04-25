© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

What made ordinary Harry S. Truman such an extraordinary president

Published April 25, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Harry S. Truman
United States Army Signal Corps
/
Harry S. Truman Library & Museum
President Harry S. Truman

A new biography on Truman shows that despite being shunned by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, the then vice-president would go on to have a successful presidency of his own.

Jeffrey Frank thought it was time for another biography of the 33rd president of the United States. As he saw it, our understanding of history changes with time, and there was new material on Truman and his presidency that Frank traveled the world to study.

Frank attributes Truman's accomplishments to his political instincts and his ability to choose good advisors and then listen to them.

As for the experience of digging into Truman's time in office, Frank confesses, "I thought I knew Truman, but I realized I had a lot to learn."

Jeffery Frank will be the featured speaker at "Wild About Harry" 7-9 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, at Kansas City Marriott Downtown. Muehlebach Tower, 200 W 12th Street, Kansas City, Missouri 64105. Only tickets for the livestream are still available at TrumanLibraryInstitute.org/WILD.

Tags

Up To Date PodcasthistoryHarry TrumanPresidential PoliticspoliticsMissouriWorld War II
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Danie Alexander
As senior producer of Up To Date, I want our listeners to hear familiar and new voices that shine light on the issues and challenges facing the myriad communities KCUR serves, and to expose our audiences to the wonderful and the creative in the Kansas City area. Just as important to me is an obligation to mentor the next generation of producers to ensure that the important conversations continue. Reach me at alexanderdk@kcur.org.
See stories by Danie Alexander
Related Content