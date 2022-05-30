© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
How Kansas City blazed a path for gay liberation

Published May 30, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
Images courtesy of Gay and Lesbian Archive of Mid-America, Missouri Valley Special Collections

Years before the Stonewall uprising, Drew Shafer started Kansas City's first gay rights organization and published the first LGBTQ magazine in the Midwest. At one point, his Kansas City home was even the “information distribution center” for the entire gay rights movement.

This episode originally aired on the KCUR podcast A People’s History of Kansas City.

