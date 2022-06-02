© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
A Grammy-winning Paseo grad comes to 'Sunday Dinner' at the Nelson-Atkins

Published June 2, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT
Chris Goode, owner and CEO of Ruby Jean's Juicery in Kansas City, will join his friend, Grammy-winning musician Brian Kennedy, for a conversation at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. It promises to be "food for the soul."

A conversation at Kansas City's Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art “will feel like Sunday dinners at Grandma's, except in this instance you won’t eat, but you’ll be fed.”

Four-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter, composer and performer Brian Kennedy is an alum of Kansas City's Paseo Academy of Fine and Performing Arts who will be returning to his hometown to join his friend and friend of the Nelson-Atkins, Chris Goode, owner and CEO of Ruby Jean's Juicery.

"I put this Juneteenth event together and the experience is a first time in such a historic place," Goode said. "It speaks of bridging our historic KC institutions with a more intentionally diverse audience and in my opinion makes progress tangible."

They'll share insights about music selections, including work inspired by art in the museum’s collection. This event is described as food for the soul, like a Sunday dinner where everyone feels nourishment and a sense of belonging.

Sunday Dinner: A Concert with Brian Kennedy and Special Guests, 2:30-4 p.m. CT, Sunday June 5 at the Atkins Auditorium, Lower Level, Nelson-Atkins Building
Tickets: $30 for public | $24 for members
Parking: $12 | Free for members

