A Grammy-winning Paseo grad comes to 'Sunday Dinner' at the Nelson-Atkins

Four-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter, composer and performer Brian Kennedy is an alum of Kansas City's Paseo Academy of Fine and Performing Arts who will be returning to his hometown to join his friend and friend of the Nelson-Atkins, Chris Goode, owner and CEO of Ruby Jean's Juicery.

"I put this Juneteenth event together and the experience is a first time in such a historic place," Goode said. "It speaks of bridging our historic KC institutions with a more intentionally diverse audience and in my opinion makes progress tangible."

They'll share insights about music selections, including work inspired by art in the museum’s collection. This event is described as food for the soul, like a Sunday dinner where everyone feels nourishment and a sense of belonging.



Chris Goode, owner and CEO of Ruby Jean's Juicery

Sunday Dinner: A Concert with Brian Kennedy and Special Guests, 2:30-4 p.m. CT, Sunday June 5 at the Atkins Auditorium, Lower Level, Nelson-Atkins Building

Tickets: $30 for public | $24 for members

Parking: $12 | Free for members

