The impact of transgender politics on the mental health of trans youth
Virginia Franzese's 12-year-old son recently tried to take his own life. He identifies as trans and regularly faces educational, bureaucratic and political minefields.
The uptick in anti-trans discourse in politics and schools has gravely impacted the mental health of trans children across the country.
KCUR's Sam Zeff joined Up To Date to discuss his reporting on how one trans middle school student tried to take his own life as a result of these obstacles.
Psychiatrist Micaela Wexler also joined us to provide perspective on this issue from her experience working with trans youth at her practice.
- Sam Zeff, KCUR metro reporter and Morning Edition anchor
- Dr. Micaela Wexler, psychiatrist