© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

The impact of transgender politics on the mental health of trans youth

Published June 6, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
untitled-9.jpg
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Virginia Franzese, mother of a 12-year-old trans student, can see her son's middle school from her Leawood backyard.

Virginia Franzese's 12-year-old son recently tried to take his own life. He identifies as trans and regularly faces educational, bureaucratic and political minefields.

The uptick in anti-trans discourse in politics and schools has gravely impacted the mental health of trans children across the country.

KCUR's Sam Zeff joined Up To Date to discuss his reporting on how one trans middle school student tried to take his own life as a result of these obstacles.

Psychiatrist Micaela Wexler also joined us to provide perspective on this issue from her experience working with trans youth at her practice.

Tags

Up To Date PodcasttransgenderLGBTQLeawoodsuicidechildren
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s associate producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Related Content