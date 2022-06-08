© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City to join nationwide March For Our Lives events

Published June 8, 2022 at 9:18 PM CDT
Common, Andra Day
Alex Brandon
/
Associated Press
March For Our Lives rallies are set to take place across the country on Saturday following mass shootings in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas.

Mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde have reinvigorated gun control advocates across the country. March For Our Lives rallies in hundreds of U.S. cities will take place Saturday to 'demand a nation free of gun violence.'

Marches and rallies all around the U.S. will take place this weekend in protest of widespread gun violence, with the biggest being held in Washington, D.C.

Mariah Cooley, a March For Our Lives board member, joined Up To Date to discuss how she believes the U.S. should address gun violence. Local organizer Rachel Gonzalez explained what we should expect from the march happening here in Kansas City.

March For Our Lives rally, 1 p.m. Saturday, June 11 at Gillham Park, 43rd Street and Gillham Road, Kansas City, Missouri with a march to Theis Park at 3 p.m.

