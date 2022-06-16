© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

Sunrise Movement calls on Kansas City to move forward with climate plan

Published June 16, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT
Sunrise Movement.jpg
Jack Emory
/
Sunrise Movement KC
Activist Mahreen Ansari speaks to protestors outside Kansas City Hall last week.

Last week, Sunrise Movement organizers protested outside of Kansas City Hall, calling for action on a specific climate plan being considered by the city council.

The Climate Protection and Resiliency Plan set to be considered by the Kansas City council was the subject of demonstrations in favor of the potential legislation last Wednesday. The event included organizers from Sunrise Movement and KC Tenants, among others, who say the plan is a necessary step in the city's fight against the climate crisis.

Sunrise Movement KC organizers Mahreen Ansari and Michael Wolfe joined Up To Date to break down how the plan aligns with the organization's goals and why they are showing so much urgency in wanting this done as soon as possible.

Brian Ellison
As a host and contributor at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on Twitter @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s associate producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
