Sunrise Movement calls on Kansas City to move forward with climate plan

The Climate Protection and Resiliency Plan set to be considered by the Kansas City council was the subject of demonstrations in favor of the potential legislation last Wednesday. The event included organizers from Sunrise Movement and KC Tenants, among others, who say the plan is a necessary step in the city's fight against the climate crisis.

Sunrise Movement KC organizers Mahreen Ansari and Michael Wolfe joined Up To Date to break down how the plan aligns with the organization's goals and why they are showing so much urgency in wanting this done as soon as possible.

