Kansas City celebrates successful FIFA World Cup bid
FIFA selects Kansas City and Arrowhead Stadium from among 22 finalists to host World Cup games in 2026.
The FIFA announcement was made live Thursday in New York City while Kansas City held its collective breath. The Kansas City Sports Commission has worked since 2017 to win the bid. Kathy Nelson, president and CEO of the Kansas City Sports Commission, explains how it felt the moment she heard the news and what the World Cup will mean for the community.
- Kathy Nelson, president and CEO, Kansas City Sports Commission