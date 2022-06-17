© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

Kansas City celebrates successful FIFA World Cup bid

Published June 17, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
061622_ge_Power&LightfanreactionWorldCup.jpg
Greg Echlin
/
KCUR
Fans gathered at the Power & Light District react to FIFA's selection of Kansas City as one of 16 North American sites for 2026 World Cup matches.

FIFA selects Kansas City and Arrowhead Stadium from among 22 finalists to host World Cup games in 2026.

The FIFA announcement was made live Thursday in New York City while Kansas City held its collective breath. The Kansas City Sports Commission has worked since 2017 to win the bid. Kathy Nelson, president and CEO of the Kansas City Sports Commission, explains how it felt the moment she heard the news and what the World Cup will mean for the community.

Tags

Up To Date PodcastWorld CupsoccersportsArrowhead StadiumKansas City Missouri (KCMO)
Stay Connected
Brian Ellison
As a host and contributor at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on Twitter @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
See stories by Brian Ellison
Hannah Cole
Hannah Cole is an intern with KCUR's Up To Date.
See stories by Hannah Cole
Related Content